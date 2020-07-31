Rask will tend the goal for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Flyers, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Although Rask split with Jaroslav Halak during Thursday's exhibition loss to the Blue Jackets, coach Bruce Cassidy elected to go with his usual starter. Through 41 game this campaign, the Vezina Trophy finalist has gone 26-8-6 with a 2.12 GAA and five shutouts. Cassidy did add that he expects Rask and Halak to share time during the round-robin portion of the playoffs, but look for Rask to be the workhorse throughout the playoffs.