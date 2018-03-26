Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set for Thursday start against Tampa Bay

Rask is expected to start games at home against Tampa Bay on Thursday and Florida on Saturday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

With that in mind, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Anton Khudobin would get the start in net Tuesday night in Winnipeg, with an eye toward having Rask continue his strong run Thursday against the Lightning, who currently top the Eastern Conference standings with 106 points through 75 games. Meanwhile, the Bruins have logged 104 points in 74 contests, with Rask currently in the midst of a nine-game points streak (8-0-1).