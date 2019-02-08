Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to face Kings

Rask is slated to start Saturday afternoon's game against the Kings, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Following that, Jaroslav Halak is in line to get the starting nod Sunday against the Avalanche. Rask has been on a roll of late, going 8-0-2, with a 1.63 GAA and .945 save percentage over his past 11 games. He'll take aim Saturday at a Los Angeles squad that is 28th in the league with 50 points in 54 games, yet has managed three straight wins.