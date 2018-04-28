Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to face Lightning

Rask is slated to square off against Andrei Vasilevskiy on the road Saturday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Boston Herald reports.

Rask had his ups and downs while starting all seven games in the Bruins' first-round triumph over the Maple Leafs. In the process, he allowed 19 goals, en route to logging a 2.94 GAA and .899 save percentage. The Bruins won three of their four regular-season outings against the Lightning this past season -- all started by Rask -- but he'll need to be sharp in order to continue to thwart Tampa Bay's potent offense, which racked up a league-high 3.54 goals per game in 2017-18. When the 6-foot-3, 176-pounder is on, he coolly brings sound positioning and quick reflexes to the table, but he can get off his game when defensive break-downs in front of him pile up. In any case, Rask is entrenched as the Bruins' starter for the duration of the team's playoff run, with Anton Khudobin on hand to back him up.