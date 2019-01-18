Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to face Rangers
Rask is slated to start Saturday's game against the Rangers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Rask's win in Boston's 5-2 decision over the Blues on Thursday was his 252nd, a mark that ties the 31-year-old with Tiny Thompson for the franchise high in that category. In addition to the milestone, Rask's 28-save effort against St. Louis gives him a 6-0-1 record since Dec. 29. Meanwhile, backup Jaroslav Halak, who started the season strong, has faltered of late. Given that context, as well as the fact the Bruins are as healthy as they have been all season, Rask profiles as a solid fantasy option at this stage of the campaign. On Saturday, he'll take aim at a Rangers squad that has won three of four games following a five-game slide earlier this month.
