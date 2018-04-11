Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to face Toronto in Game 1
Rask will square off against Frederik Andersen at home in Game 1 of the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Maple Leafs on Thursday,TSN.ca reports.
The NHL's playoff seeding system did the Bruins no favors, as they'll take on a Toronto team that took three of four decisions from Boston this past season. Moreover, the Leafs were tied for third in the league with 270 goals for and boast a nice collection of skilled young talent on offense. Rask bounced back from a slow start this season to record a 34-14-5 record, to go along with a 2.36 GAA. and .917 save percentage. Working in his favor heading into the postseason is that the Bruins' previously lengthy list of injuries has slowly been whittled down. Barring an injury of his own, it's safe to assume that Rask is entrenched as the Boston's starting goalie for the duration of the team's playoff run.
