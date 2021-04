Rask will protect the road goal in Friday's game versus the Sabres, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Jeremy Swayman backstopped the Bruins to a 5-1 win over the Sabres on Thursday, and Rask will handle the second half of the back-to-back. The 34-year-old Rask has allowed just four goals in three games since he returned from a back injury April 15. He shut out the Sabres 2-0 in his last start Tuesday, so he's a solid choice for fantasy managers.