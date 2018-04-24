Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to start Game 7
Rask is in line to square off against Frederik Andersen in Wednesday night's Game 7 of the Bruins' playoff series against the Maple Leafs, NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin reports.
The Bruins, who had been up 3-1 in the series, will now look to close things out in Boston on Wednesday. Working in Rask's favor is that during the regular season, the Bruins recorded a 28-8-5 record at the TD Garden. In six playoff games thus far, Rask has logged a 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage, while Andersen has turned in marks of 3.30 and .909 overall, but has been outstanding in each of Toronto's three series wins.
