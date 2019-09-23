Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to start Monday

Rask will tend the home twine in Monday's preseason game versus the Flyers.

This will be the first time Rask plays since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Rask would have likely been the team's playoff MVP if the Bruins won, as he posted a .934 save percentage and 2.02 GAA in the postseason. He'll look to carry that success into the 2019-20 campaign as the Bruins' starting netminder, backed up by Jaroslav Halak.