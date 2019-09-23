Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to start Monday
Rask will tend the home twine in Monday's preseason game versus the Flyers.
This will be the first time Rask plays since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Rask would have likely been the team's playoff MVP if the Bruins won, as he posted a .934 save percentage and 2.02 GAA in the postseason. He'll look to carry that success into the 2019-20 campaign as the Bruins' starting netminder, backed up by Jaroslav Halak.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.