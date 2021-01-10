Rask was named as the starting goaltender for Thursday's season opener against the Devils, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Rask is set to play in his first game since leaving the playoff bubble early for personal reasons. The 33-year-old backstop logged 41 games last year in a 1A-1B tandem with Jaroslav Halak, and he posted a .929 save percentage, a 2.12 GAA and a 26-8-6 record. Rask is an automatic fantasy start when he's in net due to his own merit and the Bruins' relentless offensive support. Thursday's game kicks off a three-game road trip, and head coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that fellow netminder Halak will start one of those contests.