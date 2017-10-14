Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to start Sunday

Rask is slated to start Sunday's road game against Vegas, the Boston Herald reports.

Rask -- who was pulled from Wednesday's loss to the Avalanche -- will give way to Anton Khudobin in Saturday's game against Arizona, before returning to the Bruins' net Sunday. His opponent, the expansion Golden Knights, head into the weekend with a 3-1 record and a 12/10 goal differential.

