Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to start Sunday
Rask is slated to start Sunday's road game against Vegas, the Boston Herald reports.
Rask -- who was pulled from Wednesday's loss to the Avalanche -- will give way to Anton Khudobin in Saturday's game against Arizona, before returning to the Bruins' net Sunday. His opponent, the expansion Golden Knights, head into the weekend with a 3-1 record and a 12/10 goal differential.
