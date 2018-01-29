Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to start Thursday and Saturday

Rask is slated to start both Thursday's game against the Blues and Saturday's tilt against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The B's will give Rask a little extra time off following the NHL All-Star break by going with Anton Khudobin on Tuesday against the Ducks. Since opening the 2017-18 season with a 3-8-2 record, Rask has reeled off a sparking 16-0-2 mark, while working behind a surging Boston squad that is on a 14-0-4 run.