Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to start Thursday and Saturday
Rask is slated to start both Thursday's game against the Blues and Saturday's tilt against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The B's will give Rask a little extra time off following the NHL All-Star break by going with Anton Khudobin on Tuesday against the Ducks. Since opening the 2017-18 season with a 3-8-2 record, Rask has reeled off a sparking 16-0-2 mark, while working behind a surging Boston squad that is on a 14-0-4 run.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Enters break with five-game winning streak•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Thursday start•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Turns away 37 for 18th win•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Blocking shots Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Turns aside 24 shots in Saturday's win•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Going for three-game sweep against Montreal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...