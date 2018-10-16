Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to start Wednesday

Rask will start Wednesday's road game against the Flames.

Meanwhile, Jaroslav Halak will get the nod Thursday night against the Oilers. Rask's results have improved in each of his three starts (the last two yielded wins) and working in his favor is that the surging Bruins have outscored their opponents 22-6 over the team's last four outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories