Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Settles in for second win

Rask allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Rask allowed two goals in the opening 8:20 of the game, but only one more puck found twine behind him after that. The Finnish netminder has won both of his starts this year, allowing a combined four goals. Rask and Jaroslav Halak seem slated to share time in the crease to start the year.