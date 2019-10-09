Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Settles in for second win
Rask allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Rask allowed two goals in the opening 8:20 of the game, but only one more puck found twine behind him after that. The Finnish netminder has won both of his starts this year, allowing a combined four goals. Rask and Jaroslav Halak seem slated to share time in the crease to start the year.
