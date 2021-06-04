Rask kicked out 28 of 29 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 3 on Thursday.

Rask wasn't as busy as New York counterpart Semyon Varlamov, but he came up especially big late in the game to help Boston claim a 2-1 series lead. Rask stopped Anthony Beauvillier on a partial breakaway with 3:15 left in regulation to preserve a 1-1 tie, then he turned away Mathew Barzal on the doorstep just over two minutes into the extra session. Rask boasts a .934 save percentage in his eight playoff appearances, winning six of them.