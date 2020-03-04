Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Sharp in road win

Rask made 20 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Rask has allowed a grand total of one goal over his last two outings (.978 save percentage), both of them road victories, and has now held his opponents to two goals or fewer in an incredible 13 of his last 15 starts. Rask and the Bruins will close out the week with a road tilt against the Panthers on Thursday and a return date at home with the Lightning on Saturday.