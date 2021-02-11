Rask allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Rask was solid in goal in the first game all year he's seen more than 30 shots. The Bruins' defense has done well to shelter the star goalie, but he showed what he can do against a higher volume. Rask improved to 6-1-1 in eight games -- he's won the last three in a row. The Finnish goalie has a 2.31 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season. With a back-to-back versus the Rangers on Friday and the Islanders on Saturday, Rask and Jaroslav Halak will likely split the next two starts.