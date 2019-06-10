Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Shines in must-win Game 6
Rask stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6.
Rask had to protect a 1-0 lead for most of the game before the Bruins' offense took over in the third period with four goals to secure the victory. Rask is now 15-8 in the postseason with a 1.93 GAA and a .938 save percentage heading into Wednesday's Game 7.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...