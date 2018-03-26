Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Shines in road win over Wild
Rask set aside 24 of 25 shots Sunday for a 2-1 overtime road win over the Wild.
Rask made several big saves, including a play in the first period that saw the Finn turn the puck over behind the cage only to deny a quick Ryan Murphy shot from the doorstep. The only damage against Rask was a bad bounce that went off the end boards and deflected off the Mikko Koivu's stick. A low-maintenance fantasy netminder, Rask now has eight wins in his last 10 appearances for a Boston team that has already clinched a playoff berth.
