Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Shuts door on Hurricanes season
Rask made 24 saves Thursday, posting a shutout in a 4-0 Game 4 win over the Hurricanes.
Yet another magnificent performance from Rask. Boston's netminder clearly has been its most valuable player to this point in the playoffs, giving the B's a chance to win every night. Thursday's result gives the Finnish backstop seven straight wins, and now, Rask and the Bruins await the winner of the San Jose-St. Louis series.
