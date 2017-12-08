Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Shuts down Coyotes with 20 saves

Rask stopped 20 of 21 shots in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

Rask wasn't too busy, but he made the necessary saves when needed. He's struggled this season, but things do appear to be trending in the right direction. Rask has won three of his last four games and boosted his save percentage to .908 in the process. The veteran is worth getting into your lineup right now, as his play has really improved since the team went with backup netminder Anton Khudobin during a stretch in November.