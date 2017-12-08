Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Shuts down Coyotes with 20 saves
Rask stopped 20 of 21 shots in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.
Rask wasn't too busy, but he made the necessary saves when needed. He's struggled this season, but things do appear to be trending in the right direction. Rask has won three of his last four games and boosted his save percentage to .908 in the process. The veteran is worth getting into your lineup right now, as his play has really improved since the team went with backup netminder Anton Khudobin during a stretch in November.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...