Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Shuts down Isles

Rask stopped all 25 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The veteran netminder wasn't really tested until the third period, when he came up with some big saves as the Bruins protected a 2-0 lead before they were able to pull away. Rask has four shutouts on the season, two of which have come in February, and he closes the book on the month by posting a 6-3-0 record over nine starts with a 1.94 GAA and .929 save percentage.