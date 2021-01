Rask (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday.

This could simply be a maintenance day for Rask, but it's worth noting that he appeared to be shaken up on a third-period play that resulted in a goal during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins. Rask finished the contest, so it appears as though the issue was minor. Still, it wouldn't surprise us to see Jaroslav Halak draw the start in Thursday night's rematch, which may have been in the cards, in any case.