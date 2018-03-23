Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Slated to face Dallas

Rask is in line to start Friday night's road game against the Stars.

Rask, who gave way to Anton Khudobin in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to St. Louis, will look to get back on the winning track after dropping a 5-4 overtime decision to Columbus on Monday. He'll be working behind a banged-up Boston team that figures to be minus its top three defensemen, as well as several key forwards, but working in Rask's favor is that Dallas has stumbled of late, having completed a 0-4-2 road trip Tuesday night.