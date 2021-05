Rask is expected to tend the twine for Monday's Game 2 at home versus the Islanders, per Conor Ryan of MassLive.com.

Rask is riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.65 GAA and .943 save percentage. The netminder faced only 22 shots in Game 1 which is pretty low even considering the Isles are putting up just 29.9 shots per game in the playoffs. At this point, it would likely take a handful of bad outings for coach Bruce Cassidy to consider switching off Rask in the crease.