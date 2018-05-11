Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Slated to undergo ankle procedure

Rask will require an offseason procedure to drain a bursa on his ankle, Mark Garbino of the Bruins' official site reports.

Rask's ankle issue isn't a long-term concern and he'll be fine well in advance of training camp. The 31-year-old played in 54 regular-season games this past season, as the Bruins tried to manage his workload with an eye toward keeping him fresh for the stretch run. That plan was facilitated by the solid play of backup Anton Khudobin, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but a candidate to be re-signed by the team. Rask finished the 2017-18 campaign with a 34-14-5 record to go along with a 2.36 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He's posted better numbers over his career, but looking ahead his fantasy outlook for 2018-19 is bolstered by the fact that he's entrenched as the starter on a team that appears set to remain a top-level squad for the foreseeable future thanks to a nice blend of accomplished veterans and promising youngsters.