Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Solid home form continues

Rask stopped 20 of 22 shots Thursday, as Boston defeated Columbus 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Rask was solid in the series opener, making several key saves on Blue Jackets players throughout the evening. He stood little chance on the two goals that beat him, both coming off deflections just 13 seconds apart. The back-to-back goals actually gave Columbus the lead with just over 10 minutes left in the third, but Charlie Coyle tied things up with under five minutes to play. Coyle would score his second of the night in the extra frame to give the home side an important Game 1 win. Meanwhile, Rask improves to 3-2 at home in the playoffs, and he'll be looking for a fourth win at TD Garden when the two teams reconvene for Game 2 on Saturday.