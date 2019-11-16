Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Solid in eighth win

Rask stopped 29 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Boston never trailed in this one, as Rask shut down any attempt by Toronto to build momentum for a comeback. The veteran netminder had been on an 0-2-1 skid, allowing 12 goals in the three starts, but on the season he's still 8-2-2 with a sparkling 2.14 GAA and .927 save percentage.