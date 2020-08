Rask made 23 saves in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals in the Bruins' final round-robin seeding game.

With the loss, Boston finds itself with the No. 4 seed and will now face Carolina in the official first round of the playoffs. Rask appears ready, however -- after missing the Bruins' first round-robin contest, he's stopped 55 of 60 shots (.917 save percentage) in his last two starts.