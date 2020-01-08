Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Solid in road win

Rask stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 6-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Rask was perfect at even strength, with both Nashville goals coming via the power play. It was his third win in his last four starts and, rather surprisingly, his first road victory since Nov 27 at Ottawa. The 32-year-old is enjoying another stellar season, sporting a .924 save percentage that would be his highest since 2013-14.