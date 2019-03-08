Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Sometimes luck is all that's needed
Rask made 22 saves in a 4-3 win over Florida on Thursday.
He was good, not great. But the great often get breaks and Rask did. His teammates roared back in the last minute of the game to tie and then win the game. Talk about luck. Rask hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 23 -- yes, you read that right. He's 15-0-3 since Dec. 29. What a stud.
