Rask made 22 saves, including five in overtime, in a 5-4 shootout victory over Philadelphia.

The game was tight heading into the third -- it was 2-0 Philly. And then a game of shinny broke out. Rask then really stood on his head in the OT, denying Jakub Voracek and Kevin Hayes in tight. And he denied all shooters in the shootout. Classic Rask. Classic excellence.