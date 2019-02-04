Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Start on tap Tuesday

Rask is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Meanwhile, Jaroslav Halak is in line to get the starting nod Wednesday night against the Rangers. Rask, who is 7-0-2 with a 1.70 GAA and .942 save percentage since Dec. 29, is coming off a strong effort in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Capitals, a game in which the 31-year-old goalkeeper stopped all 24 shots he faced.