Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starter Saturday

Rask will man the home crease Saturday against the Red Wings.

Rask has been phenomenal for the Bruins during December, owning a 1.44 GAA and a .947 save percentage over eight appearances during the month. He will attempt to add to his impressive work Saturday against a Red Wings club tied for 24th in the league (2.74 goals per game) in scoring this season.

