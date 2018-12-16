Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting against Buffalo

Rask will draw the start for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Rask has stopped 57-of-61 shots while going 2-0-0 in his last two outings against Arizona and Ottawa. Buffalo might be a slightly tougher opponent, but he should still be trusted as usual. The Finnish netminder owns a 2.53 GAA and .916 save percentage on the season.