Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting against Buffalo
Rask will draw the start for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Rask has stopped 57-of-61 shots while going 2-0-0 in his last two outings against Arizona and Ottawa. Buffalo might be a slightly tougher opponent, but he should still be trusted as usual. The Finnish netminder owns a 2.53 GAA and .916 save percentage on the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...