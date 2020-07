Rask will be in goal for Thursday's clash with Columbus, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Rask figures to see the bulk of the workload for the Bruins this postseason, though coach Bruce Cassidy could utilize Jaroslav Halak in one of the club's three round-robin matchups in order to keep Rask fresh for a deep run. In 41 appearances this year, Rask went 26-8-6 with a 2.12 GAA and five shutouts, earning himself a Vezina Trophy nomination.