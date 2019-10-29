Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting against San Jose

According to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, Rask was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal for Tuesday's home game against the Sharks.

Rask has been dominant thus far this season, posting a 5-0-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.48 GAA and .952 save percentage through his first six starts. He'll look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a San Jose team that's gone 2-5-1 on the road this year.