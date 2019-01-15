Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting against St. Louis

Rask will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Blues, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Rask was a little shaky in his last start Monday against Montreal, surrendering three goals on 22 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The Finnish backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his 14th win of the season in a home matchup with a St. Louis club that's only averaging 2.44 goals per game away from home this campaign, 26th in the NHL.