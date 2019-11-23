Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting against Wild

Rask will tend twine Saturday versus Minnesota, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.

Originally thought to be a Jaroslav Halak start, Rask will be in goal when the Bruins take on the Wild on Saturday. Rask has won his last three starts, so perhaps Boston wants to see if it can continue riding Rask's red-hot form.

