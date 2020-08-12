Rask will guard the cage during Wednesday's Game 1 against the Hurricanes, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Rask was solid during the round-robin round, registering a .917 save percentage and 2.55 GAA in two starts versus the Lightning and Capitals, but he suffered losses in both of those contests due to insufficient goal support. The 33-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his first win of the postseason in a tough matchup with a red-hot Hurricanes club that just swept the Rangers during the qualifying round.