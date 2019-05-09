Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Game 1

Rask will guard the goal in Thursday's Game 1 against the Hurricanes in Boston, NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports.

Rask was fantastic during the Bruins' second-round matchup with Columbus, guiding his team to an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals by maintaining an impressive 1.71 GAA and .948 save percentage through six games. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his fifth home victory of this postseason in a matchup with a Carolina club that should be well rested after sweeping the Islanders in its second-round series.