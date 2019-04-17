Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Game 4
Rask will guard the cage in Wednesday's Game 4 against the Maple Leafs in Toronto, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask was solid in Monday's Game 3, turning aside 31 of 34 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the opening round due to insufficient goal support from his comrades. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team even the series at two games apiece by stealing a pivotal Game 4 on the road Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...