Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Game 4

Rask will guard the cage in Wednesday's Game 4 against the Maple Leafs in Toronto, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rask was solid in Monday's Game 3, turning aside 31 of 34 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the opening round due to insufficient goal support from his comrades. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team even the series at two games apiece by stealing a pivotal Game 4 on the road Wednesday.