Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting in Dallas
Rask will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Stars.
Rask hasn't been great this season, compiling a 4-4-0 record in eight appearances while posting a sub-par 3.05 GAA and .901 save percentage over that span. He'll look to get back on track and avoid suffering a second consecutive loss in a road matchup with a Stars team that's averaging 3.60 goals per game at home this campaign, ninth in the NHL.
