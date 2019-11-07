Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting in Detroit

Rask will patrol the crease in Thursday's road matchup with the Red Wings.

Rask had his worst game of the campaign Tuesday against Montreal, surrendering five goals on 31 shots en route to just his second loss of the season. The 32-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a highly favorable road matchup with a last-place Red Wings team that's dropped four straight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories