Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting in Detroit
Rask will patrol the crease in Thursday's road matchup with the Red Wings.
Rask had his worst game of the campaign Tuesday against Montreal, surrendering five goals on 31 shots en route to just his second loss of the season. The 32-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a highly favorable road matchup with a last-place Red Wings team that's dropped four straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.