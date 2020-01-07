Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting in Nashville

Rask will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Predators, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Rask was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Blue Jackets, turning aside 31 of 33 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 10th loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old Finn will look to get back in the win column in a road matchup with an underperforming Nashville team that just fired head coach Peter Laviolette on Monday.