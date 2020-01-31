Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting in Winnipeg

According to Joe McDonald of The Athletic, Rask was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which indicates he'll start between the pipes in Friday's road matchup with Winnipeg.

Rask hasn't played since Jan. 14 against Columbus due to a concussion, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against the Jets. The 32-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his 18th victory of the season in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Winnipeg club that's lost four straight games.