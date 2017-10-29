Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Monday in Columbus
Rask will be between the posts for Monday night's contest in Columbus.
There was some concern that Rask might still be dealing with the lingering effects of a concussion that sidelined him for three games when it was announced that Zane McIntyre was recalled Sunday to serve as backup goalie, but coach Bruce Cassidy put that talk to rest by naming Rask as Monday's starter. The Finnish keeper was sharp in his last start, allowing just two goals on 30 shots in an overtime loss, and will look to pull out a victory against a strong Blue Jackets attack.
