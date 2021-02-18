Rask will start between the pipes in Sunday's outdoor game at Lake Tahoe versus the Flyers.

Rask has played well in the month of February, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.53 GAA and a .921 save percentage through four appearances. He'll try to pick up his seventh win of the season in an outdoor matchup with a Philadelphia club that will be without three of its top forwards in Claude Giroux (COVID-19 protocols), Jakub Voracek (COVID-19 protocols) and Travis Konecny (COVID-19 protocols).