Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting pivotal Game 5

Rask will tend the home goal for Thursday's Game 5 against the visiting Blues, David Marcoux of NHL.com reports.

Rask has been solid thus far in the series, sitting at 2-2 to go along with a 2.48 GAA and .919 save percentage through four games. Specifically at home, the Finnish netminder is 7-2-2 at home this postseason, while posting a .928 save percentage and 2.18 GAA in 11 games. Rask continues to be a top candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy, but doesn't have to be perfect for the Bruins to win with star forwards such as Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron lighting up the scoresheet.