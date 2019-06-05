Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting pivotal Game 5
Rask will tend the home goal for Thursday's Game 5 against the visiting Blues, David Marcoux of NHL.com reports.
Rask has been solid thus far in the series, sitting at 2-2 to go along with a 2.48 GAA and .919 save percentage through four games. Specifically at home, the Finnish netminder is 7-2-2 at home this postseason, while posting a .928 save percentage and 2.18 GAA in 11 games. Rask continues to be a top candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy, but doesn't have to be perfect for the Bruins to win with star forwards such as Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron lighting up the scoresheet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...