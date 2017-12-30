Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Saturday in Ottawa
Rask will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Senators, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.
Rask has been unbeatable recently, picking up four consecutive victories while registering a superb 1.22 GAA and .956 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 13th win of the campaign Saturday in a favorable road matchup with a Senators team that's 7-6-5 at home this season.
